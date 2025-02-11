Left Menu

Salman Rushdie Faces Attack Survivor's Ordeal Amidst Courtroom Drama

Salman Rushdie appeared in court to testify against his attacker, Hadi Matar, charged with attempted murder. Rushdie recounted the 2022 incident that left him gravely injured at a New York venue. With a blinded right eye, Rushdie relived the ordeal while his attacker sat with defense attorneys. The trial continues.

Updated: 11-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:29 IST
In a poignant courtroom appearance, Salman Rushdie testified against Hadi Matar, the man accused of attempting to murder him during a New York talk in 2022. Wearing a dark suit, Rushdie displayed his blinded right eye, a victim of the brutal knife attack.

Matar, who pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault, listened as Rushdie recounted the terrifying moment he was attacked. Describing his assailant's initial approach as a rush from his right-hand side, he recalled the horrific impact of the stabbing.

The trial, which highlights Rushdie's devastating injuries and survival, continues as Matar's defense challenges the narrative. The assault also injured Henry Reese, who will testify alongside Rushdie in this ongoing legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

