Thrilling Comebacks Dominate Delhi Open 2025

In a stunning display of resilience, India's Mukund Sasikumar mounted an impressive comeback to defeat France's Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg in the opening round of the 2025 Delhi Open. The match, held at the DLTA Complex, saw Sasikumar rally from losing the first set to secure a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory in style.

The Delhi Open 2025, an ATP Challenger 75 tournament with significant prize money and ATP points at stake, is organized by the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association. Sasikumar, fresh off a Davis Cup victory, showcased his prowess by dominating the deciding set, setting up a round-of-16 clash against Belgium's Michael Geerts.

Despite initial setbacks, wild card Ramkumar Ramanathan fought bravely but ultimately lost to Dalibor Svrcina, while other top players like Tristan Schoolkate and Shintaro Mochizuki advanced with strong performances. Exciting matches continue as the tournament progresses, witnessing both triumphs and narrow defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)