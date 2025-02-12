Left Menu

Sam Kerr Acquitted: Power, Privilege, and a Night Out

Sam Kerr, captain of Australia's women's soccer team, was acquitted of racially abusing a British police officer after a two-year dispute. A jury found her comments were about power and privilege, not racial insult. The case sparked debate about her role and the decision to prosecute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:38 IST
Australia's women's soccer captain, Sam Kerr, also a striker for Chelsea, was acquitted of racially abusing a British police officer. Kerr, who has Indian heritage, was involved in a disagreement with a cab driver two years ago and subsequently made remarks to officer Stephen Lovell that were perceived as racial.

During the trial, Kerr maintained her comments were about social power dynamics rather than racial insult. The case stirred public debate on her future as an Australian captain, with prominent figures supporting her, including Australian human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson who critiqued the trial's necessity.

Kerr expressed relief over the not-guilty verdict, allowing her to move past the challenging episode. The incident unfolded during a night out when a cab ride turned contentious. Both Kerr and her partner Kristie Mewis felt endangered, leading to further police involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

