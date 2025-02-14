SSCB Dominates National Games 2025 with Record Medal Haul

The Services Sports Central Board (SSCB) triumphed in the National Games 2025, capturing 121 medals in total, comprising 68 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze, as nine medals were won on the concluding day, Thursday, according to Olympics.com. This 38th edition of India's Olympic-style event saw participation from athletes representing 28 states, eight Union Territories, and SSCB, competing across 34 sports.

Both Mallakhamb and yogasana, initially only demonstration events, were later elevated to full medal status. Despite Maharashtra's commanding performance in the 2023 edition, they settled for the second spot with 201 medals overall, including 54 golds. Haryana finished third with 153 medals, while Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka followed in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Games commenced with triathlon events on January 26, wrapping up on February 13. During the closing ceremony, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the long-term vision to position India as a global sports hub and aim for a top-ten Olympic finish by 2036. Additionally, he praised India's athletic heritage while highlighting strategic leadership under Prime Minister Modi.

Since its revamp in 1985, SSCB, primarily composed of army personnel, has secured the National Games title five times, achieving consecutive victories in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2022. The Games also featured prominent athletes, including Olympic medalists and national champions across various disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)