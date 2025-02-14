Ancelotti Assures Vinícius Júnior's Future with Real Madrid Amid Saudi Speculation
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, dismisses worries about Vinícius Júnior leaving for Saudi Arabia. Amidst speculation linking the Brazilian forward to Saudi clubs, Ancelotti confirms he's content in Madrid. Vinícius's current contract runs until 2027, with promising talks of a potential extension underway.
Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his confidence that Vinícius Júnior will remain with Real Madrid, despite rumors linking the Brazilian star to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. The Real Madrid coach emphasized Vinícius's happiness and motivation at the club during a press briefing.
Speculation has been rife in sports media circles, suggesting that the 24-year-old forward is a target for Saudi clubs like Al-Hilal. Such a transfer would mark a significant loss for Madrid, comparable to the previous departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to the same league.
Vinícius Júnior has yet to comment directly on these rumors, with his current contract in place until June 2027. Discussions are ongoing for an extension, as Vinícius aims to continue his successful tenure with multiple Champions League and Spanish league titles.
