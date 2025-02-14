Zidane: The Natural Successor to Deschamps in French Football

Didier Deschamps, the esteemed coach of the French national football team, has hinted at Zinedine Zidane as a 'natural' choice to succeed him after he steps down following the 2026 World Cup. Speculation has surrounded Zidane, a former midfield maestro and fan favorite, and Deschamps seems to agree with the popular opinion.

Deschamps, who served as France's coach since 2012 and led the team to victory in the 2018 World Cup, praised Zidane's credentials in an interview with L'Équipe. Zidane, not currently in a coaching role, is celebrated for his successful tenure with Real Madrid, during which he claimed multiple titles. Both Zidane and Deschamps share a history of triumphs, including the 1998 World Cup win.

Reflecting on his decision to resign, Deschamps stated that he's not fatigued but feels it is time to move on. While he ruled out national teams, he remains open to club roles, citing a wide array of potential opportunities. Deschamps looks forward to bringing back Kylian Mbappé and potentially reinstating him as captain.

