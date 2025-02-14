Current Sports Highlights: From Gridiron Contracts to Courtroom Conquests

The sports world is buzzing with significant developments, from contract extensions to surprising tournament results. The New Orleans Saints have retained running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for another year, while Jelena Ostapenko ended Iga Swiatek's reign at the Qatar Open, showcasing an upset in the tennis sphere.

In basketball, the Dallas Mavericks face a setback as center Daniel Gafford is sidelined for six weeks due to a ligament sprain, adding to their roster challenges. Likewise, the Philadelphia Eagles' Landon Dickerson is likely to undergo knee surgery, affecting their offensive lineup. These injuries are reaching a critical point for both teams.

The financial landscape of sports is also in motion, as the New York Giants contemplate selling a limited stake in their team, which could set a new record for franchise valuations. Meanwhile, in athletics, Japan's Koki Ikeda faces a four-year ban for doping violations, and a much-anticipated race between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill is set to decide the fastest runner. These updates paint a dynamic portrait of the current sports scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)