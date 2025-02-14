Left Menu

New Zealand Clinches Tri-nation Series with Victory Over Pakistan

Will O'Rourke's four-wicket haul and half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham guided New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Pakistan, securing the tri-nation series title in Karachi. The victory provides momentum for their upcoming ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, enhancing team confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:05 IST
Daryl Mitchell raising his bat for his fifty. (Photo- Blackcaps X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

New Zealand triumphed in the tri-nation series by defeating Pakistan with a five-wicket victory in the final held in Karachi. Leading the charge was Will O'Rourke, whose four-wicket haul laid the foundation for success. Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham solidified the win.

Pakistan, having won the toss, opted to bat but faced early setbacks with the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman. Despite a brief recovery from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, subsequent quick wickets by Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith had Pakistan struggling. A vital stand by Captain Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Agha gave hope, but both fell short of half-centuries.

In the chase, New Zealand capitalized on partnerships, notably a pivotal one between Conway and Williamson, followed by the efforts of Mitchell and Latham. Despite bowling efforts from Naseem Shah, New Zealand reached their target with Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell guiding them over the finish line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

