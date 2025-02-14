New Zealand Clinches Tri-nation Series with Victory Over Pakistan

New Zealand triumphed in the tri-nation series by defeating Pakistan with a five-wicket victory in the final held in Karachi. Leading the charge was Will O'Rourke, whose four-wicket haul laid the foundation for success. Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham solidified the win.

Pakistan, having won the toss, opted to bat but faced early setbacks with the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman. Despite a brief recovery from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, subsequent quick wickets by Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith had Pakistan struggling. A vital stand by Captain Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Agha gave hope, but both fell short of half-centuries.

In the chase, New Zealand capitalized on partnerships, notably a pivotal one between Conway and Williamson, followed by the efforts of Mitchell and Latham. Despite bowling efforts from Naseem Shah, New Zealand reached their target with Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell guiding them over the finish line.

(With inputs from agencies.)