Axar Patel: The Spinning Sensation with a Batting Twist

Axar Patel emerges as a standout talent among India's spin-bowling all-rounders. With impressive batting improvements, he rivals premier players like Jadeja. Not just a formidable spinner, his ability to counterattack world-class spinners makes him indispensable. Axar's skills shine in various formats, marking him as a rare cricket gem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:22 IST
Axar Patel. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
As Team India prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy, Axar Patel commands attention as a noteworthy spin bowling all-rounder. Despite being among numerous options in a country rich with talent, Patel's underappreciated performances and enhanced batting have made him a standout in Indian cricket.

In recent times, Axar's batting stats across all formats have seen notable improvement. Scoring 1,606 runs in 99 matches with an average of 26.76, he has emerged as a formidable competitor against renowned all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja. His capabilities have been showcased in critical innings, often rescuing India from precarious situations.

Axar's formidable outings include a 47-run blitzkrieg against South Africa in a T20 World Cup final and significant contributions against Australia in Test series. His batting prowess, complemented by strong spin-bowling skills, positions him as an exceptional all-rounder. His stats reveal his value against spin, putting him on par with India's top cricketers in both ODIs and T20 Internationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

