MLC Teams Announce Stunning Retentions and Surprising Releases Ahead of 2025 Season

MLC teams have unveiled their retained players for the third season's draft, sparking surprise with several high-profile releases. Defending champs Washington Freedom retained 15 players but not top run-getter Travis Head. San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, and other teams made strategic decisions to retain key players while releasing notable stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:56 IST
MLC season two champions Washington Freedom. (Photo- MLC). Image Credit: ANI
Major League Cricket (MLC) franchises have declared their list of retained players ahead of the third season's draft, scheduled for February 19. Notably, Australian stars Travis Head and Pat Cummins, along with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and David Miller, were not retained, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Washington Freedom, the reigning champions, have retained a significant 15 players, the highest among the teams. However, Travis Head, who was the joint-highest run scorer last season with captain Steve Smith, was released. The franchise also let go of bowlers Akeal Hosein and Andrew Tye, who made modest contributions last season.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Unicorns have maintained their core lineup by retaining explosive openers Finn Allen and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Yet, they released Cummins, Matt Henry, and Josh Inglis, despite a strong second-place finish in 2024.

The Seattle Orcas opted to retain seven players, including international stars Heinrich Klaasen and Ryan Rickelton, even in light of Klaasen's underwhelming performance last season. However, the team parted ways with marquee names like Quinton de Kock and Michael Bracewell.

The LA Knight Riders focused on experience by retaining West Indies players Sunil Narine and Andre Russell alongside Australian pacer Spencer Johnson. Nonetheless, they released prominent figures including Miller, Jason Roy, and Shakib Al Hasan.

In a display of balance, MI New York, the inaugural champions, retained Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, and Rashid Khan but chose to release South African pacer Anrich Nortje, Rabada, and promising talents like Tim David.

Texas Super Kings (TSK) took a strategic approach by retaining captain Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway, while letting go of names like Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell. The move included some notable domestic players such as Steven Taylor and Shehan Jayasuriya being released from their respective teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

