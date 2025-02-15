Delhi Capitals Set to Bowl First in WPL Showdown Against Mumbai

Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Promising talents like India U19 skipper Niki Prasad and Scottish keeper-batter Sarah Bryce are set to make their debut for Delhi Capitals, adding excitement to the lineup.

Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared her inclination to bowl if she had won the toss, emphasizing their strategy of playing fearless cricket, a tactic they pursued last season as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)