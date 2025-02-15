Delhi Capitals Set to Bowl First in WPL Showdown Against Mumbai
In their Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bowl. Notable debuts for Delhi include Niki Prasad and Sarah Bryce. Mumbai's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, revealed she too would have preferred to bowl first.
Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League encounter on Saturday.
Promising talents like India U19 skipper Niki Prasad and Scottish keeper-batter Sarah Bryce are set to make their debut for Delhi Capitals, adding excitement to the lineup.
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared her inclination to bowl if she had won the toss, emphasizing their strategy of playing fearless cricket, a tactic they pursued last season as well.
