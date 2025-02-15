Left Menu

Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals Face Off Against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in WPL Clash

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning elects to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League match. Both teams introduce debutants, with DC fielding Niki Prasad and Sarah Bryce. Mumbai aims to maintain their fearless approach through skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:45 IST
Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals Face Off Against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in WPL Clash
Lanning and Harmanpreet (left and right) at toss. (Photo- WPL X/@wplt20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes encounter at Vadodara, Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bowl against the formidable Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League clash. Aiming for their maiden title, the Capitals, under Lanning's experienced leadership, are keen to start their 2023 campaign on a winning note.

Adding to the excitement, Delhi introduces two promising talents: Niki Prasad, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup winner, and the Scottish wicketkeeper-batter, Sarah Bryce. Lanning emphasized the team's readiness and highlighted their potential, hoping to put forth a strong team performance despite recent health challenges faced by the squad.

On the opposing side, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are determined to continue their bold and successful brand of cricket that earned them the title last season. Kaur expressed confidence in her team's tried and tested strategies, focusing on maintaining their signature fearlessness while integrating a new debutant to bolster their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025