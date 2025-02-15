Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals Face Off Against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in WPL Clash

In a high-stakes encounter at Vadodara, Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bowl against the formidable Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League clash. Aiming for their maiden title, the Capitals, under Lanning's experienced leadership, are keen to start their 2023 campaign on a winning note.

Adding to the excitement, Delhi introduces two promising talents: Niki Prasad, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup winner, and the Scottish wicketkeeper-batter, Sarah Bryce. Lanning emphasized the team's readiness and highlighted their potential, hoping to put forth a strong team performance despite recent health challenges faced by the squad.

On the opposing side, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are determined to continue their bold and successful brand of cricket that earned them the title last season. Kaur expressed confidence in her team's tried and tested strategies, focusing on maintaining their signature fearlessness while integrating a new debutant to bolster their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)