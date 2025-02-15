Left Menu

Sneh Rana Joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Amid Shreyanka Patil's Injury Exit

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has recruited Sneh Rana as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil for the rest of the Women's Premier League 2025. Shreyanka is sidelined due to injury, but the team remains optimistic, expressing support and excitement for her comeback next year. Rana recently joined for Rs 30 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:23 IST
Sneh Rana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced the recruitment of Sneh Rana as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 due to an unspecified injury. Rana, an experienced off-spin all-rounder, joins the team from Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh.

Shreyanka, well-known for her 19-wicket contribution in 15 matches, will be missed by the team. RCB expressed their support and appreciation for her dedication, highlighting her efforts to recover before the tournament. The franchise looks forward to her return in the iconic Red, Blue, and Gold colors next season.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, commenced their title defense on a high note, clinching a six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in Vadodara. Rana's addition is expected to bolster the team's performance further as they strive to maintain their championship status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

