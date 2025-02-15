Left Menu

Controversy on the Pitch: Madrid's Draw with Osasuna Under Scrutiny

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Osasuna in La Liga after Jude Bellingham's red card reduced them to 10 men. Kylian Mbappé scored for Madrid, but Osasuna equalized from a controversial penalty. The draw threatens Madrid's league lead, with questions about refereeing decisions persisting.

Barcelona | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a contentious La Liga encounter, Real Madrid drew 1-1 against Osasuna after Jude Bellingham received a red card, leaving Madrid with 10 players. The match saw Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the early minutes, but a penalty conversion by Ante Budimir secured a point for Osasuna.

The penalty decision came after referee José Luis Munuera used VAR to book Eduardo Camavinga for a foul, sparking controversy on the pitch. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was shown a yellow card for excessive complaints regarding what he perceived as biased refereeing decisions.

This result casts doubt on Madrid's position at the top of the table, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both poised to close the gap. The decisions continue to fuel a sense of injustice within the Madrid camp over officiating standards in La Liga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

