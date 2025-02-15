Anisimova's Triumph: Rising from Ashes to Clinch Qatar Open

Amanda Anisimova achieved a major milestone by winning her inaugural WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, securing victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the final. This triumph propels the American into the top 20 for the first time in her career, a testament to her impressive resurgence.

Once ranked 359 due to burnout-related break, Anisimova's resurgence in 2023 saw her rise to 18th in the world rankings. She becomes only the second American to secure this title, following Monica Seles. Ostapenko, in contrast, grapples with another runner-up finish in Doha, her second since 2016.

In a match marked by challenges, rain delays, and emotional moments, Anisimova displayed resilience, utilizing her powerful backhand to secure her first set and eventually the match. Her victory culminated in an emotional celebration on the court as her opponent succumbed to pressure during critical moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)