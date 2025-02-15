Left Menu

Anisimova's Triumph: Rising from Ashes to Clinch Qatar Open

Amanda Anisimova captured her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open by defeating Jelena Ostapenko. Rising from a low ranking due to a break for mental health, Anisimova now enters the top 20, marking a significant comeback for the American tennis player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:30 IST
Anisimova's Triumph: Rising from Ashes to Clinch Qatar Open
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Amanda Anisimova achieved a major milestone by winning her inaugural WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open, securing victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the final. This triumph propels the American into the top 20 for the first time in her career, a testament to her impressive resurgence.

Once ranked 359 due to burnout-related break, Anisimova's resurgence in 2023 saw her rise to 18th in the world rankings. She becomes only the second American to secure this title, following Monica Seles. Ostapenko, in contrast, grapples with another runner-up finish in Doha, her second since 2016.

In a match marked by challenges, rain delays, and emotional moments, Anisimova displayed resilience, utilizing her powerful backhand to secure her first set and eventually the match. Her victory culminated in an emotional celebration on the court as her opponent succumbed to pressure during critical moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025