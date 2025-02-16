Left Menu

Pedaling Towards Health: The Sundays on Cycle Initiative

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya promoted the use of cycling for health and environmental benefits, leading the Sundays on Cycle event. This initiative, part of the Fit India Movement, aims to raise awareness of cycling as a fitness activity and reliable commuting alternative to address pollution concerns.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has encouraged the nation's youth to consider cycling as a regular means of commuting, highlighting its dual benefits for personal health and environmental protection.

Mandaviya spearheaded the Fit India Movement's flagship event, Sundays on Cycle, which launched with the goal of promoting a healthier lifestyle while simultaneously addressing pollution through increased cycling communities. The event was kicked off from the iconic Gateway of India, attracting over 500 cyclists, including wellness experts and fitness enthusiasts nationwide.

This week's Sundays on Cycle emphasized the #FightObesity message, aligning with concurrent events at New Delhi's Dhyanchand National Stadium. The initiative, initiated on December 17 last year, has successfully expanded to over 3,500 locations across India.

