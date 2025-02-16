Indian Premier League 18th Edition Set for an Exciting Season
The BCCI announced a 74-match schedule for the 18th Indian Premier League, starting March 22 and spanning 65 days across 13 venues. The season will begin and end at Eden Gardens, with matches held in secondary venues like Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam. The playoffs will take place in Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The anticipation surrounding the Indian Premier League's 18th season has been heightened with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiling a packed 74-match schedule. The exciting cricket carnival is set to kick off on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, promising thrilling encounters over 65 days across 13 venues.
Cricket enthusiasts can expect multiple double-headers, ensuring action-packed weekends throughout the tournament. Notably, franchises will play some home games at designated secondary venues, including Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam, adding a regional flavor to the league.
The tournament structure remains consistent with the previous year's 10-team format, featuring a two-group system. As fans gear up for breathtaking cricketing duels, the season will culminate with playoffs in Hyderabad and Kolkata, marking a fitting end to the cricketing extravaganza.
