Indian Premier League 18th Edition Set for an Exciting Season

The anticipation surrounding the Indian Premier League's 18th season has been heightened with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiling a packed 74-match schedule. The exciting cricket carnival is set to kick off on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, promising thrilling encounters over 65 days across 13 venues.

Cricket enthusiasts can expect multiple double-headers, ensuring action-packed weekends throughout the tournament. Notably, franchises will play some home games at designated secondary venues, including Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam, adding a regional flavor to the league.

The tournament structure remains consistent with the previous year's 10-team format, featuring a two-group system. As fans gear up for breathtaking cricketing duels, the season will culminate with playoffs in Hyderabad and Kolkata, marking a fitting end to the cricketing extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)