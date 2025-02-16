Left Menu

Clash of Giants: Gujarat Takes on UP Warriorz in WPL Showdown

In a thrilling Women's Premier League match, Gujarat Giants elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz. Both teams presented strong line-ups, with overseas stars in action. Alana King and Kranti Goud made their WPL debuts for UP Warriorz, while Beth Mooney led the Giants' robust squad.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in a much-anticipated Women's Premier League match held on Sunday. The Giants confidently fielded an unchanged lineup, aiming to leverage their familiarity and teamwork to gain an edge.

On the UP Warriorz side, international talents were in the spotlight as Alana King and Kranti Goud stepped onto the WPL stage for the first time. Joining them were seasoned overseas players such as Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, and Sophie Ecclestone, who bring a wealth of experience to the team.

The competitive showdown featured formidable squads, with names like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner at the helm for Gujarat Giants, while UP Warriorz relied on the strategic prowess of Deepti Sharma to steer their campaign. All eyes were set on this high-stakes match as both teams vied for dominance in the league.

