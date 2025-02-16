Left Menu

Indian Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Spain with a Stellar Comeback

The Indian men's hockey team secured a 2-0 victory over Spain in the FIH Pro League, rebounding from a previous loss. Dominating the match, India scored through Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh, showcasing strong possession and resilience despite missed early chances and a challenging Spanish defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:30 IST
Indian Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Spain with a Stellar Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian men's hockey team delivered a compelling performance on Sunday, staging a triumphant comeback to defeat Spain 2-0 in a FIH Pro League return leg match. This victory followed a 1-3 loss to Spain the previous day, where India initially took an early lead with Sukhjeet Singh's goal.

In a display of renewed vigor and strategy, India dominated possession throughout much of the match, creating numerous opportunities. While they were initially unable to convert these chances, critical field goals by Mandeep Singh in the 32nd minute and Dilpreet Singh in the 39th secured the win.

Despite the absence of captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian defense held firm against Spain's late attempts, maintaining the two-goal advantage. India now looks ahead to their next challenge against Germany on Tuesday, striving to continue their winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025