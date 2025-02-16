Indian Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Spain with a Stellar Comeback

The Indian men's hockey team delivered a compelling performance on Sunday, staging a triumphant comeback to defeat Spain 2-0 in a FIH Pro League return leg match. This victory followed a 1-3 loss to Spain the previous day, where India initially took an early lead with Sukhjeet Singh's goal.

In a display of renewed vigor and strategy, India dominated possession throughout much of the match, creating numerous opportunities. While they were initially unable to convert these chances, critical field goals by Mandeep Singh in the 32nd minute and Dilpreet Singh in the 39th secured the win.

Despite the absence of captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian defense held firm against Spain's late attempts, maintaining the two-goal advantage. India now looks ahead to their next challenge against Germany on Tuesday, striving to continue their winning momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)