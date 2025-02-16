Sports Victories and Challenges: From Slalom Triumphs to Doping Settlements

In a remarkable achievement at the Alpine skiing world championships, Switzerland's Loic Meillard clinched the men's slalom gold, ending a 75-year wait for a Swiss victory. The race concluded with Meillard surpassing leader Clement Noel, who skied out, earning him a victory by 0.26 seconds.

Meanwhile, Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk has minimized concerns over his potential absence due to a lower-body injury suffered during a game against Canada. With their win over the Canadians, the Americans secured a place in the 4 Nations tournament final in Boston.

In the world of track and field, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shattered the half marathon world record with a time of 56:41 in Barcelona. The record-smashing performance was 49 seconds faster than the previous mark, setting a new standard in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)