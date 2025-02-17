Miguel Borja's Determining Strike Leads River Plate to Victory

A pivotal moment in the Argentine Primera Division unfolded when Miguel Borja's second-half goal clinched a 1-0 triumph for River Plate against Lanus. The match, part of the Apertura tournament, saw Borja stepping up as a substitute to net the winner in the 77th minute from a deflection involving Maximiliano Meza.

Although Borja, aged 32, later squandered a chance to extend the lead by sending a penalty kick over the crossbar, the impact of his initial strike proved enough. Lanus, in pursuit of an equalizer, tested River's defense relentlessly, but the steadfast Franco Armani thwarted their efforts with a series of crucial saves.

The victory propelled River Plate into third place in Group B, amassing 12 points. The triumph not only showcased Borja's impact off the bench but also highlighted the crucial role of Armani in safeguarding the narrow lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)