Cricket's Rising Stars: The Batters Who Could Dominate the Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy promises a lineup of distinguished players, especially in batting, where experienced talents are poised to become game-changers.

In the bowling department, emerging pacers could make a substantial difference. Our spotlight is on five batters who are instrumental to their teams' success.

Shubman Gill from India, Australia's Travis Head, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, New Zealand's Devon Conway, and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, each bring unique skills that could sway the tournament's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)