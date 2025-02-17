Left Menu

Kyrian Jacquet Claims Delhi Open Title, Continues Winning Streak

Kyrian Jacquet, unseeded French tennis player, secured the Delhi Open 2025 title following his Chennai Open victory. Jacquet defeated second seed Billy Harris in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. This ATP Challenger 75 event, offering important ranking points, marked Jacquet's impressive third title in recent competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:11 IST
Kyrian Jacquet Claims Delhi Open Title, Continues Winning Streak
Kyrian Jacquet receiving the title. (Photo- DLTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

French tennis sensation Kyrian Jacquet continued his impressive Indian victory streak by clinching the Delhi Open 2025 singles title. Occurring mere days after his triumph at the Chennai Open 2025, Jacquet took the crown at the DLTA Complex. The unseeded competitor overcame second seed Billy Harris, securing a straight-sets victory of 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday.

Organized by the All India Tennis Association and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, the tournament was an ATP Challenger 75 event held on hard courts, offering a prize pool of USD 100,000. With this victory, Jacquet gained 75 crucial ATP points. Jacquet, ranked world no. 204 prior to the match, built momentum from his semi-final victory against top seed Vit Kopriva, breaking world no. 116 Harris to take an early 3-0 lead in the final.

Aiming for his third ATP Challenger title, Jacquet displayed strong defense in the second set. Maintaining pressure, he rallied from 40-15 down in game six to secure the lead. Demonstrating resilience and skill, Jacquet closed the match, winning the second set 6-2. Jacquet's victory continues the French legacy, following countrymen Stephane Robert and Geoffrey Blancaneaux's wins in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025