Kyrian Jacquet Claims Delhi Open Title, Continues Winning Streak

French tennis sensation Kyrian Jacquet continued his impressive Indian victory streak by clinching the Delhi Open 2025 singles title. Occurring mere days after his triumph at the Chennai Open 2025, Jacquet took the crown at the DLTA Complex. The unseeded competitor overcame second seed Billy Harris, securing a straight-sets victory of 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday.

Organized by the All India Tennis Association and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, the tournament was an ATP Challenger 75 event held on hard courts, offering a prize pool of USD 100,000. With this victory, Jacquet gained 75 crucial ATP points. Jacquet, ranked world no. 204 prior to the match, built momentum from his semi-final victory against top seed Vit Kopriva, breaking world no. 116 Harris to take an early 3-0 lead in the final.

Aiming for his third ATP Challenger title, Jacquet displayed strong defense in the second set. Maintaining pressure, he rallied from 40-15 down in game six to secure the lead. Demonstrating resilience and skill, Jacquet closed the match, winning the second set 6-2. Jacquet's victory continues the French legacy, following countrymen Stephane Robert and Geoffrey Blancaneaux's wins in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)