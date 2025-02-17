Villarreal Condemns Post-Match Assault on Disabled Fans

Villarreal, a Spanish soccer club, has strongly condemned the physical assaults on two fans with disabilities that occurred after a Spanish league match last weekend. The club emphasized that there is no room for violence in sports or society.

The incident took place after the game between Villarreal and Valencia, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The assaulted fans were hospitalized with serious injuries, including a contusion and a jaw fracture. Notably, one of the victims is a player in the club's intellectual disability squad.

Villarreal has pledged full cooperation with the police to identify those responsible for the assaults, assuring it will utilize all available resources. A statement from the club expressed its wholehearted condemnation and rejection of the violence, and declared ongoing support and communication with the affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)