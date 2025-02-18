Left Menu

RCB Crushes Delhi Capitals: Mandhana and Bowlers Seal Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumphed over Delhi Capitals with a commanding eight-wicket win in the Women's Premier League, thanks to standout performances from Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham. Skipper Smriti Mandhana led with an explosive half-century, solidifying RCB's position at the top of the table.

Updated: 18-02-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:55 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru demonstrated supremacy with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals during their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara. Key contributions from Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham in the bowling department, combined with a blazing half-century from Captain Smriti Mandhana, powered RCB to a cohesive win.

Commentator Stacy-Ann King critically observed that Delhi Capitals struggled to achieve their targeted total, primarily due to the loss of wickets at pivotal moments. Despite a few promising overs, their inability to maximize scoring opportunities through missed partnerships impeded their momentum and reduced their run rate.

The destructive spells from Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham dismantled Delhi's batting line-up, restricting them to a subpar total. Mandhana's commanding knock ensured that RCB cruised to victory, solidifying their top position with two consecutive wins, while Delhi Capitals must reassess their strategies moving forward in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

