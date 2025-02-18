Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Spain

As the Indian Women's Hockey Team preps for a critical double-header against Spain, they aim to return to winning form on February 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Despite a promising start with a 3-2 victory over England, the team's recent 2-1 shootout loss in their second match has left them eager for redemption.

Currently ranked eighth, the squad led by Salima Tete hopes to refine their set-piece execution and strengthen defensive strategies. Meanwhile, Vice Captain Navneet Kaur's consistent performance and penalty corner tactics remain crucial to their upcoming matches. Speaking to the media, Captain Tete emphasized the importance of sharpening focus on penalty corners and defensive coordination to boost their standing.

Spain is entering the competition with motivation from two consecutive 2-1 victories against Germany, landing them in fourth place. Despite mixed results earlier in the league, they aim to capitalize on recent successes. The Indian team's upcoming fixtures are pivotal for gaining momentum throughout the tournament, aiming for a better position in the rankings.

