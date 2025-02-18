Gokulam Kerala FC Triumphs in 9-Goal Thriller Against Delhi FC

Gokulam Kerala FC registered a resounding 6-3 victory over Delhi FC in a thrilling I-League 2024-25 match at the EMS Corporation Stadium, according to the AIFF Media Team. The home team, trailing after an early strike from Delhi, surged ahead to secure their place in the league's top half with 22 points from 15 games, worsening the visitor's struggles.

Delhi FC stunned the hosts early when Gwgwmsar Gayary capitalized on a clever pass by Samir Binong to score in the third minute. However, Gokulam quickly responded, with Martin Chaves leveling the score ten minutes later after overcoming a defensive lapse by Delhi. The visitors paid for their mistaken pause, failing to play to the whistle.

Gokulam seized the lead eight minutes after the equalizer with Adam Niane heading in Ignacio Abeledo's cross. Despite missing two additional scoring opportunities, Niane secured his second goal in the 54th minute, thoroughly disrupting Delhi's defense. Abeledo added to the host's tally with a superb individual effort, leaving Delhi defenders helpless, as they continued to falter.

Delhi briefly reduced the deficit with a 64th-minute strike by Hridaya Jain, but Gokulam's relentless offense continued, as Abeledo volleyed in a fifth goal. Although Cameroonian Stephane Binong managed a third goal for Delhi in the 81st minute, Gokulam sealed their dominant performance with Ranjeet Pandre's goal deep into injury time, sealing the three-point triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)