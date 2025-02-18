Left Menu

Gujarat Stallions Claim Narrow Victory Against Chennai Heat in Intense InBL Pro U25 Showdown

The Gujarat Stallions edged past Chennai Heat with a 74-72 win at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, avenging their earlier loss. Despite the victory, the Stallions remain behind in head-to-head scores due to a previous eight-point defeat. Stellar performances from both teams marked the exciting, see-saw encounter.

Updated: 18-02-2025 15:17 IST
Gujarat Stallions Claim Narrow Victory Against Chennai Heat in Intense InBL Pro U25 Showdown
Gujarat Stallions (Photo: InBL Pro U25). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a thrilling encounter at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, the Gujarat Stallions clinched a narrow 74-72 victory over Chennai Heat in the InBL Pro U25, avenging their previous tournament defeat. Despite the win, the Stallions trail in overall head-to-head scores due to an earlier eight-point loss.

The match was characterized by numerous lead changes and standout performances, particularly from the Stallions' Trendon Hankerson and Jock Perry. Chennai Heat initially seized control, led by Arvinder Singh's dynamic play, building a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter despite opposition efforts.

The Stallions, facing a four-point deficit, mounted a comeback spearheaded by Joshua Duach's swift nine-point boost. This rally, coupled with Hankerson's form, allowed the Stallions to secure a halftime lead of 41-29. Though Chennai Heat attempted a recovery, the Stallions sustained their advantage, ultimately securing a revenge victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

