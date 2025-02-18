Gujarat Stallions Claim Narrow Victory Against Chennai Heat in Intense InBL Pro U25 Showdown

In a thrilling encounter at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, the Gujarat Stallions clinched a narrow 74-72 victory over Chennai Heat in the InBL Pro U25, avenging their previous tournament defeat. Despite the win, the Stallions trail in overall head-to-head scores due to an earlier eight-point loss.

The match was characterized by numerous lead changes and standout performances, particularly from the Stallions' Trendon Hankerson and Jock Perry. Chennai Heat initially seized control, led by Arvinder Singh's dynamic play, building a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter despite opposition efforts.

The Stallions, facing a four-point deficit, mounted a comeback spearheaded by Joshua Duach's swift nine-point boost. This rally, coupled with Hankerson's form, allowed the Stallions to secure a halftime lead of 41-29. Though Chennai Heat attempted a recovery, the Stallions sustained their advantage, ultimately securing a revenge victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)