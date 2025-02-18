Left Menu

George Russell Stands Firm in F1 Rivalry Amid FIA Rule Changes

George Russell remains unfazed by his past rift with Max Verstappen and continues to focus on winning without changing his approach. As a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, he comments on the FIA's swearing rules, while also calling for transparency within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:26 IST
In a defining moment of his racing career, George Russell has made it clear that he won't be altering his approach during Formula 1 challenges despite past controversies with champion Max Verstappen. Russell accused the Dutch driver of bullying tactics last season, leading to a notorious on-track feud.

Russell emphasized that he aims to focus solely on his performance moving forward and not dwell on last year's disputes. This determination comes amidst new 2025 regulations aiming to curb swearing among drivers, with potential penalties including points deductions or suspensions.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's efforts to regulate driver behavior are gaining traction. Russell, serving as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, has advocated for mature treatment of drivers, while also voicing concerns over the FIA's administrative changes demanding greater transparency.

