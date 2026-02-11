Market Movements: Bonds Surge Amid Retail Sales Dip, Yen Boosted by Political Shift

Financial markets witnessed significant movements as bonds surged and stock markets decelerated following underwhelming U.S. retail sales data. Notably, the yen's rally hinted at a change in investor mindset after Japan's election shakeup.

In Asian trading, influenced by a Japanese holiday, Australia's Commonwealth Bank shares soared amidst a record earnings report, whereas biotech firm CSL saw a sharp decline following a profit drop. Additionally, ASX announced CEO departures amid regulatory challenges, leading to falling shares.

The currency market experienced fluctuations, with the yen gaining strength post-election, while oil and bitcoin prices remained unstable amidst global diplomatic engagements and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)