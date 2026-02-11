Left Menu

Market Movements: Bonds Surge Amid Retail Sales Dip, Yen Boosted by Political Shift

Bonds jumped as U.S. retail sales figures fell short, signaling a slowdown in stock markets. The yen's rally reflects a shift in investor sentiment following Japan's election. In Asia, markets were mixed amidst economic updates. Notable corporate transitions in Australia impacted shares, while currency, oil, and bitcoin prices experienced fluctuations.

Updated: 11-02-2026 07:24 IST
Financial markets witnessed significant movements as bonds surged and stock markets decelerated following underwhelming U.S. retail sales data. Notably, the yen's rally hinted at a change in investor mindset after Japan's election shakeup.

In Asian trading, influenced by a Japanese holiday, Australia's Commonwealth Bank shares soared amidst a record earnings report, whereas biotech firm CSL saw a sharp decline following a profit drop. Additionally, ASX announced CEO departures amid regulatory challenges, leading to falling shares.

The currency market experienced fluctuations, with the yen gaining strength post-election, while oil and bitcoin prices remained unstable amidst global diplomatic engagements and market dynamics.

