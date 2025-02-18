Edgar Grospiron: Steering the 2030 Winter Games

Former freestyle skiing Olympic champion Edgar Grospiron, 55, has been appointed as the president of the 2030 Winter Games organizing committee. The announcement was made by the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) on Tuesday.

Grospiron, a gold medalist at the 1992 Albertville Olympics, takes on the role after famed biathlete Martin Fourcade withdrew from consideration earlier this month, citing 'disagreements' with local authorities.

The 2030 Winter Games are set to be hosted in Nice and across the French Alps from February 1 to 17.

