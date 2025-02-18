Left Menu

Edgar Grospiron: Steering the 2030 Winter Games

Edgar Grospiron, a former Olympic skiing champion, has been appointed as the president of the 2030 Winter Games organizing committee. This decision follows the withdrawal of Martin Fourcade due to disagreements. The upcoming Winter Games will take place in Nice and the French Alps next February.

Former freestyle skiing Olympic champion Edgar Grospiron, 55, has been appointed as the president of the 2030 Winter Games organizing committee. The announcement was made by the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) on Tuesday.

Grospiron, a gold medalist at the 1992 Albertville Olympics, takes on the role after famed biathlete Martin Fourcade withdrew from consideration earlier this month, citing 'disagreements' with local authorities.

The 2030 Winter Games are set to be hosted in Nice and across the French Alps from February 1 to 17.

