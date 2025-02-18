Uttarakhand's Sports Policy Spurs Medals Triumph at National Games

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh praised the state's sports policy after local athletes amassed over 100 medals at the National Games. The state's commendable performance secured them seventh place, reflecting the effectiveness of governmental support and incentivization for athletes.

With Services claiming the top spot with 121 medals, Uttarakhand clinched 103 medals, including 24 gold, 35 silver, and 44 bronze. During the budget session, the Governor highlighted how state policies facilitated young athletes' performances, elevating Uttarakhand from the 25th position in the previous games.

The Governor detailed initiatives like the Chief Minister's Emerging Players Upgradation and Incentive Scheme, offering monthly scholarships and funds for sports gear. The state is also ensuring employment for medal winners, demonstrating a commitment to sustaining athletic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)