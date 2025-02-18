Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Sports Policy Spurs Medals Triumph at National Games

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh credits the state's sports policy for winning over 100 medals at the National Games. Uttarakhand secured the seventh position with 103 medals, boosting sports initiatives and providing scholarships and job opportunities for young athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:31 IST
Uttarakhand's Sports Policy Spurs Medals Triumph at National Games

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh praised the state's sports policy after local athletes amassed over 100 medals at the National Games. The state's commendable performance secured them seventh place, reflecting the effectiveness of governmental support and incentivization for athletes.

With Services claiming the top spot with 121 medals, Uttarakhand clinched 103 medals, including 24 gold, 35 silver, and 44 bronze. During the budget session, the Governor highlighted how state policies facilitated young athletes' performances, elevating Uttarakhand from the 25th position in the previous games.

The Governor detailed initiatives like the Chief Minister's Emerging Players Upgradation and Incentive Scheme, offering monthly scholarships and funds for sports gear. The state is also ensuring employment for medal winners, demonstrating a commitment to sustaining athletic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025