Germany Dominates India with a 4-1 Triumph in FIH Hockey Pro League Clash

World champions Germany overpowered India's men's hockey team with a 4-1 victory at the FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar. Despite early efforts and possession advantages, India fell behind as Germany's strategic play led to decisive goals, securing their triumph over the hosts in an electrifying match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:20 IST
India and Germany players in action (Photo: HI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League, the reigning World Champions Germany defeated India's men's team with a 4-1 win at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Florian Sperling, Thies Prinz, Michel Struthoff, and Raphael Hartkopf netted goals for Germany, imposing a formidable challenge on the hosts.

Despite a spirited effort by India, marked by an equalizer from Gurjant Singh in the 13th minute, the German team showcased superior tactics. The first quarter was action-packed, with Germany quickly regaining and extending their lead to 2-1 just a minute after the equalizer, thanks to a skillful goal by Thies Prinz.

India continued to press hard in the subsequent quarters, with promising attempts from young talents, but the resolute German defense held firm. The critical moment came in the 50th minute when Michel Struthoff scored, followed by Raphael Hartkopf sealing the win in the 55th minute, causing a significant setback for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

