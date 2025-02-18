Left Menu

Edgar Grospiron Takes Charge: Leading the 2030 Winter Games

Edgar Grospiron, former Olympic skiing champion, has been appointed as president of the 2030 Winter Games organizing committee. Grospiron aims to host a sustainable and flawless event in Nice and the French Alps, following challenges and changes in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:42 IST
Olympic history repeated itself as former freestyle skiing Olympic champion Edgar Grospiron was appointed president of the 2030 Winter Games organizing committee. The French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) announced this leadership change, marking a significant milestone for the forthcoming event.

Grospiron, who won gold at the Albertville Olympics in 1992, accepted the leadership role following biathlon legend Martin Fourcade's withdrawal. Citing recent disagreements with local authorities, the leadership refocus aims to ensure the games are environmentally conscious and faultless under Grospiron's guidance.

Welcomed by CNOSF president David Lappartient, Grospiron's appointment arrives amid a tight timeline. With a determined vision, the 2030 Winter Games are set to take place in Nice and the French Alps from February 1-17, promising an organized and impressive international event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

