FIA Takes Steps to Revitalize Monaco GP with Increased Pitstops

The FIA, Formula One's governing body, is gearing up to introduce changes to the iconic Monaco Grand Prix with a focus on increasing the number of mandatory pitstops. Following a recent F1 commission meeting in London, discussions arose about new regulations specific to Monaco's famously tight circuit.

The current requirement of at least one pitstop per race could soon change, as confirmed by a statement from the governing body. This decision aims to address the challenges of the Monaco course, where overtaking is notoriously tough, and the start positions often decide the outcome.

Further discussions are set for the coming weeks on this proposal, but FIA has made it clear that removing restrictions on the number of gearboxes used during the season is certain, due to improved reliability. The combination of these changes seeks to revitalize one of the most prestigious events in the F1 calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)