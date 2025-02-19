Left Menu

Riding the Giants: Justine Dupont Conquers Nazare

France's Justine Dupont triumphs over challenging 35-foot waves to win the Tudor Nazare Big Wave Challenge, with compatriot Clement Roseyro securing victory in the men's division. The event, held at Praia do Norte in Portugal, showcased surfing prowess against unpredictable swells, underscoring Dupont's mastery post-motherhood.

Updated: 19-02-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:33 IST
Justine Dupont of France emerged victorious in the Tudor Nazare Big Wave Challenge on Tuesday, overcoming demanding conditions and waves reaching up to 35 feet. The event, located at Praia do Norte in Portugal's Nazare, is a renowned spot for big wave surfing.

Fresh from motherhood, Dupont demonstrated exceptional skill and control, despite the formidable and windy conditions, securing victory in front of a captivated crowd. Her return to competition was marked by her confidence and bravery, qualities she attributes to her new perspective as a mother.

Clement Roseyro, alongside partner Nic Von Rupp, excelled in the men's division, with the pair putting in extensive training to achieve their triumph. The duo successfully maneuvered through some of the largest waves, outperforming Brazilian competitor Lucas Chianca and Scotland's Ben Larg. Nazare's challenging peaks, powered by an immense underwater canyon, continue to attract elite surfers worldwide.

