Germany Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Hockey Pro League Clash

In an electrifying match at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Germany triumphed over India with a decisive 4-1 victory in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. German captain Tom Grambusch extolled his team's performance, describing the encounter as tough but rewarding against a talented Indian side.

German goal scorers included Florian Sperling, who struck early in the 7th minute, and Thies Prinz, who scored swiftly in the 14th minute. Michel Struthoff extended Germany's lead in the 48th minute, followed by Raphael Hartkopf's clincher in the 55th minute. India's effort was highlighted by Gurjant Singh's equalizer in the 13th minute, yet they failed to capitalize on subsequent opportunities.

The intense rivalry between the two teams was evident, with India showcasing aggressive play and a strong defensive line. Despite several attempts to bridge the score gap, Germany's tactical prowess and solid defense prevailed. As both teams prepare for their next encounter, anticipation builds for an even fiercer competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)