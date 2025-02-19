Left Menu

Germany Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Hockey Pro League Clash

Germany secured a 4-1 victory against India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 match at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Hockey Stadium. German captain Tom Grambusch praised the team's performance despite the challenging atmosphere. Germany's goals came from Florian Sperling, Thies Prinz, Michel Struthoff, and Raphael Hartkopf, while Gurjant Singh scored for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:35 IST
Germany Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Hockey Pro League Clash
Germany captain Tom Grambusch (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying match at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Germany triumphed over India with a decisive 4-1 victory in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. German captain Tom Grambusch extolled his team's performance, describing the encounter as tough but rewarding against a talented Indian side.

German goal scorers included Florian Sperling, who struck early in the 7th minute, and Thies Prinz, who scored swiftly in the 14th minute. Michel Struthoff extended Germany's lead in the 48th minute, followed by Raphael Hartkopf's clincher in the 55th minute. India's effort was highlighted by Gurjant Singh's equalizer in the 13th minute, yet they failed to capitalize on subsequent opportunities.

The intense rivalry between the two teams was evident, with India showcasing aggressive play and a strong defensive line. Despite several attempts to bridge the score gap, Germany's tactical prowess and solid defense prevailed. As both teams prepare for their next encounter, anticipation builds for an even fiercer competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025