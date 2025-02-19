Left Menu

Cricket Legends Unite for Stellar Coverage of ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Cricket fans are in for a treat as renowned commentators from around the world lend their voices to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 coverage. JioHotstar has announced a star-studded lineup that includes cricket legends offering in-depth analysis and commentary, in multiple languages, elevating the tournament experience.

Updated: 19-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:05 IST
Ravi Shastri (File Photo: @RaviShastriOfc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A galaxy of cricket legends from seven nations will offer expert insights and dynamic commentary during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, as revealed by a JioHotstar press release. Cricket icons such as Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Nasser Hussain will headline JioStar's English coverage, delivering comprehensive match analysis and thrilling commentary to parallel the action-packed tournament.

The Hindi broadcast will feature eminent cricket figures like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, ensuring an immersive experience for Hindi-speaking audiences. Additionally, the regional languages telecast is set to include prominent Indian cricket personalities like Hanuma Vihari and Murali Vijay, bringing a wealth of expertise to the fans.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in a thrilling opener. Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will start their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh. Besides group stage fixtures, a highly-anticipated match against Pakistan is scheduled for February 23. All games will be telecast on the JioStar Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

