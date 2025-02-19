Left Menu

Gagan Narang's Foundation Partners with Indian Sports Photography Awards

Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation collaborates with Indian Sports Photography Awards to honor Indian sports photographers. This initiative aims to uplift and empower photographers while promoting sports appreciation. Both Gagan Narang and Paul R. express their enthusiasm for this impactful partnership, with winners to be announced in February 2025.

Gagan Narang (File Photo/@gaGunNarang). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), led by India's Olympic-medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, has announced a partnership with the Indian Sports Photography Awards. This collaboration, detailed in a GNSPF press release, positions the awards as a pioneering effort to celebrate the unique art of sports storytelling through photography.

These awards mark a significant milestone in Indian sports culture, aiming to provide an invaluable platform for sports photographers to exhibit their talent, inspire creativity, and achieve much-deserved recognition. Narang, an avid photographer and Nikon ambassador, emphasized his commitment to the initiative, underscoring the synergy between his passions for sports and photography.

Paul R., the founder of Positive Sports Vibe Community and organizer of the awards, expressed his delight at the collaboration. He highlighted the critical role of sports photographers in capturing inspiring moments and indicated the strong public response to the initiative. With the 2025 nominations closed, winners will be unveiled on February 22nd at the Bangalore International Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

