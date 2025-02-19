Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith as Potential Opener in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has endorsed Steve Smith as a potential opener for Australia's 2025 ICC Champions Trophy team, amid a backdrop of injury setbacks. Ponting believes Smith could stabilize and lead the innings, starting February 22, against England in Lahore.

Australia grapples with injuries to prominent players, as discussed by Ponting on The ICC Review with Sanjana Ganesan. This includes Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and others. Despite Travis Head's secured role, Smith's possible promotion suggests selectors are adapting their strategy for the upcoming matches against England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Smith's success as an opener in domestic T20s for the Sydney Sixers strengthens his candidacy, according to Ponting. The selectors weigh Smith's consistency against unproven talents like Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has yet to meet expectations. With uncertainties looming, the team's composition awaits final decisions at the tournament's commencement.

