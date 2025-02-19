WTA Bans Troubled Fan for 'Fixated Behaviour' at Dubai Championship

The Women's Tennis Association has taken decisive action against a man exhibiting 'fixated behavior' towards British tennis star Emma Raducanu at the Dubai Championship. Security personnel intervened late in the match, escorting the individual away after Raducanu tearfully reported the incident.

The disruption occurred during Raducanu's second-round match against Karolina Muchova. Raducanu, a former U.S. Open champion, managed to push the set to a tiebreak despite being visibly upset. Tournament officials swiftly acted, and the match continued after a brief pause.

The WTA has released a statement confirming the man's ban from all its events pending a threat assessment. The organization emphasizes its commitment to player welfare and promises to collaborate closely with Raducanu's team to ensure her safety and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)