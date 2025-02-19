Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jude Bellingham's Two-Match Ban

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham receives a two-match ban for verbal abuse towards a referee during a LaLiga match against Osasuna. Despite his and coach Carlo Ancelotti's claims of a misunderstanding, the Spanish FA stands by the decision. Real Madrid plans to appeal amidst broader controversies with LaLiga referees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:04 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Jude Bellingham's Two-Match Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-match ban following allegations of verbal abuse directed at a referee during a 1-1 LaLiga draw against Osasuna. The Spanish Football Association announced the suspension on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was dismissed by referee Jose Munuera Montero, who claimed that Bellingham used abusive language. Despite protests from Bellingham and coach Carlo Ancelotti, the RFEF Disciplinary Committee ruled against them, citing "attitudes of contempt" towards officials.

Real Madrid plans to appeal as they aim to have Bellingham available for upcoming matches against Girona and Betis. The incident has ignited discussions in Spanish media about cultural interpretations of English profanity and sparked tensions between the club and soccer authorities, who have faced criticism over referee decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025