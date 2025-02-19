Controversy Erupts Over Jude Bellingham's Two-Match Ban

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-match ban following allegations of verbal abuse directed at a referee during a 1-1 LaLiga draw against Osasuna. The Spanish Football Association announced the suspension on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was dismissed by referee Jose Munuera Montero, who claimed that Bellingham used abusive language. Despite protests from Bellingham and coach Carlo Ancelotti, the RFEF Disciplinary Committee ruled against them, citing "attitudes of contempt" towards officials.

Real Madrid plans to appeal as they aim to have Bellingham available for upcoming matches against Girona and Betis. The incident has ignited discussions in Spanish media about cultural interpretations of English profanity and sparked tensions between the club and soccer authorities, who have faced criticism over referee decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)