Left Menu

UAE's Rising Stars Deliver Yorkers to Cricket Legends

Pakistan-born net bowlers Awais Ahmed and Wasim Akram caught the cricket world’s attention with their skilled yorkers aimed at Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during practice for the Champions Trophy. The pair, who moved to the UAE seeking opportunities, impressed top batters including Virat Kohli and Rohit with their bowling talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:54 IST
UAE's Rising Stars Deliver Yorkers to Cricket Legends
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a remarkable display of talent, Pakistan-born Awais Ahmed and Wasim Akram bowled yorkers that caught the attention of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma during a net practice ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Praised for their impressive bowling, the young UAE-based pacers had a memorable session facing cricketing legends Rohit and Virat Kohli, leaving a significant mark with their skills.

Both bowlers, who relocated from Pakistan to the UAE, aim for greater opportunities and gained invaluable experience, with Awais remarking on the guidance received from veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025