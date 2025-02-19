UAE's Rising Stars Deliver Yorkers to Cricket Legends
Pakistan-born net bowlers Awais Ahmed and Wasim Akram caught the cricket world’s attention with their skilled yorkers aimed at Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during practice for the Champions Trophy. The pair, who moved to the UAE seeking opportunities, impressed top batters including Virat Kohli and Rohit with their bowling talent.
In a remarkable display of talent, Pakistan-born Awais Ahmed and Wasim Akram bowled yorkers that caught the attention of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma during a net practice ahead of the Champions Trophy.
Praised for their impressive bowling, the young UAE-based pacers had a memorable session facing cricketing legends Rohit and Virat Kohli, leaving a significant mark with their skills.
Both bowlers, who relocated from Pakistan to the UAE, aim for greater opportunities and gained invaluable experience, with Awais remarking on the guidance received from veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.
