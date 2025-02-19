Left Menu

Andrea Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star Ready to Shine in Formula One

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes' rookie, is ready to make a mark in Formula One, stepping into the limelight after Lewis Hamilton's departure. The Italian driver plans to follow Hamilton's guidance, focusing on personal growth and enjoyment, as he prepares for the upcoming season starting in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:01 IST
Andrea Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star Ready to Shine in Formula One

Mercedes rookie, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, first infiltrated the Formula One paddock at the age of eight, smuggled in by his former racing driver father inside a stack of tires. Now 18, the Italian is preparing to fill the seat vacated by Lewis Hamilton, who left Mercedes for Ferrari.

With the season kicking off in Australia on March 16, Antonelli reflects on the advice given by Hamilton, emphasizing the importance of personal focus and enjoying the journey. 'The mindset is to always strive for victory on the track,' Antonelli stated, inspired by Hamilton's successful debut season.

As the first Italian hopeful since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021, Antonelli stands by his decision to remain with Mercedes, valuing the team's long-standing support. 'It feels surreal to enter the paddock as an official driver, but I anticipate realizing this dream in Melbourne,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025