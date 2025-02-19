Andrea Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star Ready to Shine in Formula One

Mercedes rookie, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, first infiltrated the Formula One paddock at the age of eight, smuggled in by his former racing driver father inside a stack of tires. Now 18, the Italian is preparing to fill the seat vacated by Lewis Hamilton, who left Mercedes for Ferrari.

With the season kicking off in Australia on March 16, Antonelli reflects on the advice given by Hamilton, emphasizing the importance of personal focus and enjoying the journey. 'The mindset is to always strive for victory on the track,' Antonelli stated, inspired by Hamilton's successful debut season.

As the first Italian hopeful since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021, Antonelli stands by his decision to remain with Mercedes, valuing the team's long-standing support. 'It feels surreal to enter the paddock as an official driver, but I anticipate realizing this dream in Melbourne,' he added.

