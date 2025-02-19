India's Spin Strategy: Balancing Act Pays Off in Champions Trophy

India's Champions Trophy squad selection this year has raised eyebrows with its spin-heavy composition; however, Captain Rohit Sharma stands by the decision. Sharma highlights that three of the five spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar—also serve as capable batsmen, providing much-needed depth.

The team is structured to complement its strengths in spin, particularly in light of challenges such as Jasprit Bumrah's injury. With pace bowlers like Mohammed Shami and rising talents in Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, the Indian squad prepares tactically to tackle varying tournament conditions.

Dubai's recent rain poses additional challenges, but Sharma assures that the team is equipped to handle them. He emphasizes the importance of team contribution over individual scores, with a focus on collaborative performance to achieve competitive totals in matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)