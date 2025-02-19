Left Menu

Manu Bhaker: Shooting Star Shines On and Off the Field

Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has partnered with Cornerstone Sport for her endorsements. As the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting, she has also bagged medals in the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics. She was recently awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Manu Bhaker
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has taken a significant step in her career by signing with Cornerstone Sport, a leading talent management agency in India, to manage her endorsement deals.

Bhaker, who became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Games, further distinguished herself by securing another bronze in the mixed team event. She is an accomplished athlete with medals from the Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, and World Cups.

Recently honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honor in India, Bhaker expressed her excitement to work with Cornerstone Sport. She believes the partnership will allow her to focus on her sport while managing her growing responsibilities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

