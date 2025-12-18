Left Menu

Kenny Bednarek: Sprint Star Inspiring Indian Athletes at Kolkata Marathon

Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek, as the International Event Ambassador for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, encourages Indian athletes to harness their potential. With emphasis on mental strength and resource support, he believes India can shine on the global stage with athletes reaching Olympic finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:21 IST
Kenny Bednarek: Sprint Star Inspiring Indian Athletes at Kolkata Marathon
Kenny Bednarek (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ujjwal Roy, two-time Olympic silver medallist and American sprint sensation Kenny Bednarek, serves as the International Event Ambassador for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. Bednarek shared his enthusiasm for being part of India's leading distance running event, urging Indian athletes to unlock their potential.

One of the world's top sprinters, Bednarek, who bagged silver in the men's 200m at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, as well as the World Championships, expressed optimism about India's athletic prospects. He noted in an ANI interview that with adequate resources and support, Indian talent could thrive, potentially reaching Olympic finals.

Bednarek remarked, "Some athletes are starting to figure things out with an excellent support team. In a few years, more athletes will reach finals and represent India at the Olympic Games." He highlighted the importance of resources in nurturing talent, particularly in a country like India with immense potential. At the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Bednarek motivated athletes to enjoy playing on home turf and maximize the home-field advantage.

Discussing elite-level preparation, Bednarek emphasized the significance of mental strength. He remarked, "Physical preparation and talent are crucial, but mental resilience is key. Sprinting is 90% mental discipline." He mentioned a keen interest in long-term engagement with Indian sports, citing how sport can transform lives and his willingness to contribute through mentorship and interaction.

Attributing his successes to hard work and discipline, Bednarek talked about his nickname "Kung Fu Kenny," which embodies values such as humility, respect, and dedication, qualities he applies both on and off the track. He described the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata as more than a race, calling it "a celebration" with runners from all walks of life, and looked forward to cheering participants on race day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why generative AI improves learning for some students but not others

AI empathy breaks down in sensitive health decisions

How AI and digital twins are redefining infrastructure resilience under climate stress

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025