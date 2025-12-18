Kenny Bednarek: Sprint Star Inspiring Indian Athletes at Kolkata Marathon

By Ujjwal Roy, two-time Olympic silver medallist and American sprint sensation Kenny Bednarek, serves as the International Event Ambassador for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. Bednarek shared his enthusiasm for being part of India's leading distance running event, urging Indian athletes to unlock their potential.

One of the world's top sprinters, Bednarek, who bagged silver in the men's 200m at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, as well as the World Championships, expressed optimism about India's athletic prospects. He noted in an ANI interview that with adequate resources and support, Indian talent could thrive, potentially reaching Olympic finals.

Bednarek remarked, "Some athletes are starting to figure things out with an excellent support team. In a few years, more athletes will reach finals and represent India at the Olympic Games." He highlighted the importance of resources in nurturing talent, particularly in a country like India with immense potential. At the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Bednarek motivated athletes to enjoy playing on home turf and maximize the home-field advantage.

Discussing elite-level preparation, Bednarek emphasized the significance of mental strength. He remarked, "Physical preparation and talent are crucial, but mental resilience is key. Sprinting is 90% mental discipline." He mentioned a keen interest in long-term engagement with Indian sports, citing how sport can transform lives and his willingness to contribute through mentorship and interaction.

Attributing his successes to hard work and discipline, Bednarek talked about his nickname "Kung Fu Kenny," which embodies values such as humility, respect, and dedication, qualities he applies both on and off the track. He described the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata as more than a race, calling it "a celebration" with runners from all walks of life, and looked forward to cheering participants on race day.

(With inputs from agencies.)