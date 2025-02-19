Left Menu

Security Escorted Fan Distracts Emma Raducanu During Dubai Match

The Women's Tennis Association banned a man displaying obsessive behavior toward Emma Raducanu. During a Dubai Championship match, security escorted away the individual causing Raducanu distress. Although Raducanu staged a comeback on court, she ultimately lost. The WTA is prioritizing player safety and working closely with Raducanu and her team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:28 IST
Tennis

The Women's Tennis Association has banned an individual who exhibited obsessive behavior towards British tennis player Emma Raducanu during her match at the Dubai Championship. The man was removed by security after causing a disturbance, leading to the match being briefly halted.

Emma Raducanu, former U.S. Open champion, was visibly distressed as she approached the umpire for assistance during her match against Karolina Muchova. Despite beginning with a setback, Raducanu managed to push the set into a tiebreaker but eventually lost with scores of 7-6(6) and 6-4.

The WTA is conducting a threat assessment and collaborating with Raducanu's team to ensure her safety, while assuring that security measures will be reinforced at tournaments. Raducanu expressed gratitude towards her supporters and her opponent, who exhibited sportsmanship during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

