Breaking Sports Briefs: From Chomche's Injury to NFL in Brazil

The latest sports news features Raptors rookie Ulrich Chomche sidelined for the season, Bobby Hull posthumously diagnosed with CTE, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander managing his own contract negotiations. The NFL plans a regular-season game in Brazil, and various tennis and basketball updates complete the sports round-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:37 IST
Breaking Sports Briefs: From Chomche's Injury to NFL in Brazil

Toronto Raptors' rookie, Ulrich Chomche, has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury sustained during a G League game. Chomche, the 19-year-old from Cameroon, suffered a partial proximal MCL tear.

Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull has been diagnosed posthumously with stage 2 CTE, confirmed by his widow and medical experts. This condition is linked to head trauma common in contact sports.

In a significant career move, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his agent and is now managing his own contract, eyeing a potential $300 million super-max extension with the Thunder.

