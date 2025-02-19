Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates as Pakistan Stumbles in ICC Champions Trophy Opener

Pakistan's sluggish performance resulted in a 60-run defeat by New Zealand in their ICC Champions Trophy opener. Despite efforts from top players, the defending champions couldn't chase the 321-run target. New Zealand's O'Rourke and Santner shined with the ball. A crucial upcoming clash awaits against arch-rival India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:40 IST
New Zealand Dominates as Pakistan Stumbles in ICC Champions Trophy Opener
New Zealand team celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy campaign started on a disappointing note as they faltered in their chase of 321 runs against New Zealand, succumbing to a 60-run defeat in Karachi on Wednesday. This latest loss extends New Zealand's unbeaten streak against the defending champions in this tournament to four wins.

The chase began shakily after Saud Shakeel was dismissed cheaply by Will O'Rourke, setting a tone of conservative play. Captain Mohammed Rizwan and star batsman Babar Azam failed to pick up the pace, closing the initial 10 overs at just 22/2 before Rizwan's departure. Facing an uphill task, Fakhar Zaman showed intent, but the team fell consistently behind the required run rate.

As pressure mounted, Skipper Babar Azam's slow innings compounded Pakistan's troubles, and despite some spirited resistance, the team ended up at 260 all out in 47.2 overs. Bowlers O'Rourke and Santner led New Zealand's formidable defense. Pakistan now faces a do-or-die scenario against India as they look to salvage their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025