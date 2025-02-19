New Zealand Dominates as Pakistan Stumbles in ICC Champions Trophy Opener

Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy campaign started on a disappointing note as they faltered in their chase of 321 runs against New Zealand, succumbing to a 60-run defeat in Karachi on Wednesday. This latest loss extends New Zealand's unbeaten streak against the defending champions in this tournament to four wins.

The chase began shakily after Saud Shakeel was dismissed cheaply by Will O'Rourke, setting a tone of conservative play. Captain Mohammed Rizwan and star batsman Babar Azam failed to pick up the pace, closing the initial 10 overs at just 22/2 before Rizwan's departure. Facing an uphill task, Fakhar Zaman showed intent, but the team fell consistently behind the required run rate.

As pressure mounted, Skipper Babar Azam's slow innings compounded Pakistan's troubles, and despite some spirited resistance, the team ended up at 260 all out in 47.2 overs. Bowlers O'Rourke and Santner led New Zealand's formidable defense. Pakistan now faces a do-or-die scenario against India as they look to salvage their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)